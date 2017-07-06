Assault charges dropped against Tim Navarre

Assault charges against Tim Navarre, a member of the Kenai City Council and of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Board of Education, were dropped last week after Navarre's attorney raised a possible defense based on the relationship between Navarre and the alleged victim. On June 6, a 911 caller reported to Kenai Police that Navarre had thrown a 6-year-old child from a car in the parking lot of the business complex at the intersection of the Kenai Spur Highway and Bridge Access Road, according to an affidavit filed in Kenai Court.

Read more at Peninsula Clarion.