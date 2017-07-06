Assault charges dropped against Tim N...

Assault charges dropped against Tim Navarre

Assault charges against Tim Navarre, a member of the Kenai City Council and of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Board of Education, were dropped last week after Navarre's attorney raised a possible defense based on the relationship between Navarre and the alleged victim. On June 6, a 911 caller reported to Kenai Police that Navarre had thrown a 6-year-old child from a car in the parking lot of the business complex at the intersection of the Kenai Spur Highway and Bridge Access Road, according to an affidavit filed in Kenai Court.

