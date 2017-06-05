Veteran enrollment increases at KPC
Over the past decade, the veteran population at the Kenai Peninsula College has continually increased, and with it, the impact of those students on the local economy. From the 2009/2010 academic calendar year to this past school year, the number of enrolled veterans at the college more than doubled, from 208 to 443 certified veteran students, according to Veteran Services Coordinator Royce Bird.
