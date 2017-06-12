The Borough and KPC funding breakdown

The Borough and KPC funding breakdown

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Kenai Peninsula College will see a slight increase in funding from the Kenai Peninsula Borough following last week's borough budget discussion. The borough's fiscal year 2018 budget appropriates about $824,000 to the university, an increase over last year's nearly $800,000 by about 5 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Apr '17 The one 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 20
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Alaska LNG plans water testing, drilling for su... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC