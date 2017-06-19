Suspects of Kenai kidnapping and robb...

Suspects of Kenai kidnapping and robbery at large

Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Kenai police are seeking the suspects of a Saturday kidnapping and robbery, in which a man walking along Kenai's Overland Avenue claims to have been forced at gunpoint into a green GMC Yukon, robbed of his possessions and assaulted with a pistol before being dropped off at a different location, according to a press release from the Kenai Police Department. The two suspects are a woman and a man, described in the press release as a "Hawaiian or Samoan with long black frizzy hair, mustache/goatee, wearing a stalking cap and gray shirt."

