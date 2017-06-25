Study: 'weak' correlation between warming, Southcentral lightning strikes
Lightning sparked about a quarter of the 218 wildfires reported in Alaska as of Monday. But those fires account for 97 percent of the more than 151,000 acres that have been burned by fire so far this year.
