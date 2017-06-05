Sow with the flow

Charles Woodcock of Woodcock's Hydroseeding sprays a mix of water, fertilizer, paper pulp, and wildflower seeds across the soon-to-be Kenai Field of Flowers on Monday, June 5. Since 2014, Kenai's municipal government has been turning the vacant city-owned lot into a summer attraction by seeding it with 15 varieties of wildflower, which Kenai Parks and Recreation Director Bob Frates said include lupin, poppies, cosmos, columbine, cornflower, baby's breath, flax, and forget-me-not. After a drizzling Monday morning, Woodcock started spraying the field at noon - the ground's dampness, he said, makes it better for seeding.

