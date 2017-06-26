School district gets budget answers

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District's looming question has been answered - they will receive status quo funding from the state for the 2017 - 2018 school year. With the first day of school slated for Aug. 22, the district has been sitting on a preliminary budget passed in April that worked off the assumption of status-quo funding from both the state and the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

