School district gets budget answers

School district gets budget answers

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District's looming question has been answered - they will receive status quo funding from the state for the 2017 - 2018 school year. With the first day of school slated for Aug. 22, the district has been sitting on a preliminary budget passed in April that worked off the assumption of status-quo funding from both the state and the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family Investigated in 8 Ohio Murders have Move... Jun 21 ArrestBobby 1
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Apr '17 The one 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 20
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,695 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC