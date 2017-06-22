Saddened by the loss

We were saddened to report the death of former Kenai city manager Rick Koch earlier this week, and will miss the contributions he had continued to make to the community after he stepped down from the position last year. Koch, who served as Kenai's city manager from February 2006 through December 2016, died after his motorcycle veered off the road on the Dalton Highway on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.