Revenue from Anchorage's Airbnb tax a...

Revenue from Anchorage's Airbnb tax already topping expectations

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Anchorage is already taking in more money through Airbnb tax revenue than the city predicted it would when the tax became automatic last year. Municipal treasurer Daniel Moore said that from August through April, the tax generated a figure "in the hundreds of thousands of dollars," which he called "a fair amount" higher than the city's projection of about $200,000 for the first one-year period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Apr '17 The one 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 20
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Alaska LNG plans water testing, drilling for su... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,879 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC