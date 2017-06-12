An angler fillets his sockeye salmon caught on the Kenai River near the confluence with the Russian River on Sunday, June 11, 2017 near Cooper Landing, Alaska. Sunday was the first open day for the popular Russian River sockeye sportfishery, and by midmorning, anglers were packing up with their limits and heading home while many others were landing some of the bright fish, some of the first sockeye of the season on the Kenai Peninsula.

