Peters Creek father, son start Kenai ...

Peters Creek father, son start Kenai River dipnet guide service

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Alaska Star

Glen Trombley poses for a photo next to his pontoon boat "The Dip Ship" outside his home in home in Peters Creek, Alaska on Monday, June 19, 2017. Trombley and his son, Kody, will operate the boat this summer in the Kenai River personal use salmon fishery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family Investigated in 8 Ohio Murders have Move... 2 hr ArrestBobby 1
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Apr '17 The one 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 20
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,271 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC