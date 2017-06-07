No injuries when plane carrying 6 fli...

No injuries when plane carrying 6 flips during beach landing at bear-viewing site

Six people were unhurt Tuesday afternoon when their aircraft flipped on the same Cook Inlet beach where at least two other aircraft found themselves in trouble last year, according to crash investigators. Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska chief, said the NorthAir Inc. flight had taken off from Kenai and was landing on a beach in Chinitna Bay at about 4:30 p.m. The Cessna 207 was on a bear-watching trip at the time.

