No injuries when plane carrying 6 flips during beach landing at bear-viewing site
Six people were unhurt Tuesday afternoon when their aircraft flipped on the same Cook Inlet beach where at least two other aircraft found themselves in trouble last year, according to crash investigators. Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska chief, said the NorthAir Inc. flight had taken off from Kenai and was landing on a beach in Chinitna Bay at about 4:30 p.m. The Cessna 207 was on a bear-watching trip at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr '17
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Alaska LNG plans water testing, drilling for su... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC