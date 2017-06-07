Lynx trapping on the peninsula remain...

Lynx trapping on the peninsula remains closed

13 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The lynx trapping season in Game Management Units 7 and 15 on the Kenai Peninsula will remain closed for the 2017-2018 trapping year according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. A hunting season is scheduled to open in Units 7 and 16 from January 1 to February 1, 2018, Fish and Game said in a release.

