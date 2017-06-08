Kenai passes $26 million budget

The Kenai City Council passed its $26.49 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2018 - to begin July 1 - at their Wednesday meeting, maintaining status-quo property taxes and raising some city fees. The budget funds city operations with $15.53 million from the general fund, and spends $8.15 million from funds dedicated to specific purposes, such as the airport, water and sewer, and senior citizen funds.

