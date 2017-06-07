Kenai partners with Chamber of Commerce for fall silver derby
Kenai's city government will have a say in how the town's first silver salmon fishing derby - initiated by the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and planned to take place in September - will be carried out. The city is partnering with the Kenai Chamber of Commerce for the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
