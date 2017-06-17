Kenai dipnet app now available

While this summer's dipnetters fish in the mouth of the Kenai River, the city of Kenai will be fishing for them with a new smartphone app that provides up-to-date information not only about the fishery, but about other Kenai activities and businesses. The app - presently available for download in the Apple app store and Google Play under the name "Dipnet Kenai" - includes on its main screen a Kenai weather forecast, tide table, daily fish count, and indicators of when Kenai's boat launch and north and south beaches are open to dipnetting.

