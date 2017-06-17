Kenai dipnet app now available
While this summer's dipnetters fish in the mouth of the Kenai River, the city of Kenai will be fishing for them with a new smartphone app that provides up-to-date information not only about the fishery, but about other Kenai activities and businesses. The app - presently available for download in the Apple app store and Google Play under the name "Dipnet Kenai" - includes on its main screen a Kenai weather forecast, tide table, daily fish count, and indicators of when Kenai's boat launch and north and south beaches are open to dipnetting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr '17
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Alaska LNG plans water testing, drilling for su... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC