Kasilof woman faces manslaughter charge stemming from 2016 crash

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A 34-year-old Kasilof woman has been charged with manslaughter stemming from an alleged DUI crash on the Kenai Peninsula in November. Johnna Dalene Angleton also faces charges of criminally negligent homicide, assault, DUI and refusing to provide a breath sample, according to an indictment filed last week in Kenai Superior Court.

