Kasilof woman charged with manslaughter in driving accident that killed Sterling teen

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The driver of a vehicle that crashed last year, resulting in the death of a teen from Sterling, has been charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide. Mykha Slater, 17, was pronounced dead on the scene of the November 2016 single-vehicle accident on Kalifornsky Beach Road.

