Joint therapeutic court between tribe, state holds grand opening
Kimberly Sweet, chief judge for the Kenaitze Indian Tribe, applauds a participant of the Henu' Community Wellness Court during a court hearing for the program's seven participants Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Dena'ina Wellness Center in Kenai, Alaska. Though the joint therapeutic court between the state and the Kenaitze Indian Tribe has been running since January, it had a grand opening Friday on the tribe's campus in Old Town Kenai.
