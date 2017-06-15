It's 'open season' for those interested in buying or selling gas as part of Alaska LNG project
Probing interest in Alaska's $43 billion gas-export project, the state gas line corporation on Thursday began asking North Slope natural gas owners and potential gas customers how much gas they might be willing to ship or buy. The solicitation, a milestone in the development, is being described by officials with the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. as a lighter version of an "open season," a process to determine who might participate in a project if one is built.
