Items to watch for in the borough budget discussions

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly has some decisions to make this week that boil down to a debate between raising the budget for education or not raising taxes. The assembly has its first chance to pass the fiscal year 2018 budget at its upcoming meeting Tuesday.

