ISER: State payments to local governments doubled over decade
A $7.6 million cruise ship berth rehabilitation project at the Ketchikan Visitors Center is seen after completion by Orion Marine Contractors for the city in 2013. Despite ranking as just the seventh-largest Alaska borough, Ketchikan's budget relies on state assistance for only 7 percent of its budget thanks to sales and lodging taxes that bring in major revenue from about a million visitors per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Investigated in 8 Ohio Murders have Move...
|23 hr
|ArrestBobby
|1
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr '17
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC