Hilcorp spends $3.95M on Inlet leases

Hilcorp Alaska LLC was the big, and only, winner in both the state and federal Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sales June 21. Hilcorp was also the only bidder in both sales and is the primary producer of oil and gas in the Inlet. In the state Inlet sale it picked up six leases: two onshore tracts just to the north of the Beluga gas field it operates on behalf of the Anchorage electric utilities, another split onshore-offshore lease between the Ninilchik and Cosmopolitan units on the southern Kenai Peninsula and three more along the shore of Kalgin Island west of Kenai.

