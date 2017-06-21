Hilcorp spends $3.95M on Inlet leases
Hilcorp Alaska LLC was the big, and only, winner in both the state and federal Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sales June 21. Hilcorp was also the only bidder in both sales and is the primary producer of oil and gas in the Inlet. In the state Inlet sale it picked up six leases: two onshore tracts just to the north of the Beluga gas field it operates on behalf of the Anchorage electric utilities, another split onshore-offshore lease between the Ninilchik and Cosmopolitan units on the southern Kenai Peninsula and three more along the shore of Kalgin Island west of Kenai.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Investigated in 8 Ohio Murders have Move...
|16 hr
|ArrestBobby
|1
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr '17
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC