Here for the long haul

1 hr ago Read more: Petroleum News

With ambitious plans for new development drilling both on the North Slope and in the Cook Inlet basin, Hilcorp Energy sees Alaska as a 'great place of opportunity,' a place where the company anticipates operating for many years, David Wilkins, senior vice president of Hilcorp Alaska LLC, told the Alaska Oil and Gas Association's annual conference on May 31. In addition to previously announced major development plans for the North Slope, the company anticipates some new developments in the Cook Inlet basin, potentially squeezing more oil out of the Hemlock and Tyonek formations, as well as drilling deeper into the underdeveloped West Foreland formation, Wilkins said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Petroleum News.

