Furie mobilizing rig early July
Furie Operating Alaska anticipates mobilizing the Randolf Yost jack-up rig in Cook inlet at the beginning of July, Bruce Webb, Furie senior vice president, has told Petroleum News. The rig overwintered at Nikiski on the Kenai Peninsula.
