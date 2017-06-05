Furie mobilizing rig early July

Furie Operating Alaska anticipates mobilizing the Randolf Yost jack-up rig in Cook inlet at the beginning of July, Bruce Webb, Furie senior vice president, has told Petroleum News. The rig overwintered at Nikiski on the Kenai Peninsula.

