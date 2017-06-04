Funny River residents discuss pros, c...

Funny River residents discuss pros, cons of a boat launch

Jim Harpring, Funny River resident and co-chair of the Funny River Boat Launch Coalition, speaks to a crowd assembled Friday at the Funny River Community Center in Funny River to discuss the pros and cons of a boat launch on that road to increase public access to the Kenai River. Cook Inlet Region Inc. Manager of Surface Estate Land and Resources Benjamin Mohr speaks to a crowd of Funny River residents Friday at the Funny River Community Center in Funny River.

