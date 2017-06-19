Firefighters keep wildfire away from ...

Firefighters keep wildfire away from Sterling

Updated 10:38 a.m.: SOLDOTNA, Alaska - A fire in Alaska grew to more than 2 square miles over the weekend The Peninsula Clarion reported that firefighters were able to get the western and southern edges of the fire under control, preventing it from crossing the 3.5 miles to the nearest residential area of Sterling.

