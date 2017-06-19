Firefighters keep wildfire away from Sterling
Updated 10:38 a.m.: SOLDOTNA, Alaska - A fire in Alaska grew to more than 2 square miles over the weekend The Peninsula Clarion reported that firefighters were able to get the western and southern edges of the fire under control, preventing it from crossing the 3.5 miles to the nearest residential area of Sterling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr '17
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Alaska LNG plans water testing, drilling for su... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC