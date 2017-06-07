Final Railbelt electric plan cost est...

Final Railbelt electric plan cost estimate nears $900M

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

The roughly $400 million in southern Railbelt electric transmission upgrades proposed by the Alaska Energy Authority can be seen in this map as the blue, pink and red lines running from Bradley Lake to north of Anchorage. The existing lines are in green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Apr '17 The one 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 20
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Alaska LNG plans water testing, drilling for su... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC