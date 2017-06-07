Final Railbelt electric plan cost estimate nears $900M
The roughly $400 million in southern Railbelt electric transmission upgrades proposed by the Alaska Energy Authority can be seen in this map as the blue, pink and red lines running from Bradley Lake to north of Anchorage. The existing lines are in green.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr '17
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Alaska LNG plans water testing, drilling for su... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC