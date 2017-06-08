District hires 12 teachers

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is moving forward with hiring 12 of 30 open positions for the 2017-2018 school year after the Kenai Borough Assembly passed the Fiscal Year 2018 budget Tuesday, increasing borough funding to the district by $1.5 million over last year. "The school district is extremely grateful that the borough assembly and mayor took action on the budget," District Spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff said in a phone interview Wednesday.

