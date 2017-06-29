Brothers want train names for Alaska ...

Brothers want train names for Alaska ridge and 3 peaks

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Two mountaineering brothers who lived in Alaska during the 1960s want a ridge and three mountain peaks named after a train because they say the formation looks like one - but their effort has run into opposition from local officials representing the small community of Moose Pass.

