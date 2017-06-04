Assembly should think beyond current budget for spending, revenue decisions

While the Alaska Legislature appea-rs to be at an impasse in dealing with the state's budget, local municipalities are moving forward with their spending plans for the fiscal year that starts July 1. On Tuesday, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly has several fiscal measures on its agenda, including public hearings on the budget for the coming year and an ordinance to shorten the seasonal sales tax exemption on groceries from nine months to six months. Also on the agenda is a resolution that would raise the borough property tax to 5.0 mills, a half-mill increase from the current year.

