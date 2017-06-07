Assembly passes budget, no new taxes
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed its approximately $83 million general fund budget Tuesday after several amendments and lengthy testimony. The assembly amended the budget to eliminate funding Borough Mayor Mike Navarre had included for the Central Area Rural Transit System and reduce funding for the Small Business Development Center to $84,000 and for the Kenai Peninsula Tourism Marketing Council to $306,000.
