Art exhibit takes a turn

Yesterday Read more: Peninsula Clarion

For the first time the KVCC is featuring the amazing art of local Kenai Peninsula Woodturners, a group of local hobbyist and semi-professional men and women who love to turn wood. At the opening reception the ten wood turners whose work is on display were present to explain their technique, interests and give demonstrations to visitors.

