Alaska to receive almost $30 million from feds in PILT funding

Monday

The Department of the Interior announced today that 29 local Alaska governments would receive $29.7 million in Payment in Lieu of Taxes funds, or PILT. PILT funding provides local governments with funding they can't get from tax-exempt federal lands within their boundaries.

Read more at APRN.

