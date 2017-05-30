Alaska landowner work to restore Dow ...

Alaska landowner work to restore Dow Island's bank

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND JUNE 3-4, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this May 27, 2017 photo, Natalie and Chad Smyre relax in their cabin on Dow Island in the Kenai River in Funny River, Alaska. The Smyres, who live in Anchorage, worked with three other property owners to install an extensive bank restoration project along the shore of the island to protect it from extensive erosion over the years.

