Alaska landowner work to restore Dow Island's bank
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND JUNE 3-4, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this May 27, 2017 photo, Natalie and Chad Smyre relax in their cabin on Dow Island in the Kenai River in Funny River, Alaska. The Smyres, who live in Anchorage, worked with three other property owners to install an extensive bank restoration project along the shore of the island to protect it from extensive erosion over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr '17
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Alaska LNG plans water testing, drilling for su... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC