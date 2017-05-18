Women blend humor, heartache in 'Steel Magnolias'
From left to right, Cheri Johnson, Sadie Rayne Averill and Terri Burdick act out a dramatic scene during the opening night of "Steel Magnolias" on Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Triumvirate Theatre north of Kenai, Alaska. The play will run again Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr 21
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|45
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC