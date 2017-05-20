Wings Christian Academy graduates 3 students

Elijah Newbern, left, Ellimarie Bravo-Moe and Shelby Noel sing "I Have Been Blessed" at their graduation ceremony on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Kenai, Alaska. Newbern and Bravo-Moe are graduates of the Wings Christian Academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.