Two on Chugach Electric board survive...

Two on Chugach Electric board survive short-lived dam controversy

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Two Chugach Electric Association board members held on to their seats in a recent election despite suggestions of a backlash against the board by critics of a new dam on the Kenai Peninsula. Former state lawmaker Harry Crawford, originally elected to the seven-member board in 2011, was re-elected for a three-year term, the utility announced Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Apr '17 The one 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 20
News Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07) Feb '17 Concerned 45
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,157 • Total comments across all topics: 281,236,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC