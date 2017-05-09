Three Friends Dog Park on track for summer completion
By the end of this summer, Soldotna residents will be able to say that Aspen Park has really gone to the dogs. That's because the Soldotna Parks and Recreation Department is forging ahead on work to turn a portion of the park on North Aspen Drive behind the Kenai Peninsula Tourism Marketing Council into a park specifically for the city's furry residents.
