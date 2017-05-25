The Explorers 2017: Hilcorp exploring at existing units
Although it has been one of the most active operators in Alaska over the past five years, Hilcorp Alaska LLC has only drilled five wells classified as 'exploratory' by the state. The local subsidiary of the Texas-based independent has been focused more or less entirely on reviving aging fields since it arrived in Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Petroleum News.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr '17
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|45
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC