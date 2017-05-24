Summer prep with fly fishing clinic

Summer prep with fly fishing clinic

Instructor Lee Kuepper leads a two-handed spey fly fishing clinic at Soldotna Creek Park on Saturday, May 13. Instructor Lee Kuepper leads a two-handed spey fly fishing clinic at Soldotna Creek Park in Soldotna, Alaska on Saturday, May 13, 2017. There's no time for training once the summer fishing season is in full swing, so Lee Kuepper of Double Haul Fly Fishing took the opportunity to lead two fly-fishing clinics on May 13 in Soldotna Creek Park.

