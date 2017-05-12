State gasline corporation raises specter of eminent domain
Members of the unincorporated Kenai Peninsula community of Nikiski are weighing their options after the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation filed for federal permitting of a massive LNG project, raising the possibility of using eminent domain to get the land it needs for the project to go forward. The rumor mill in the Kenai Peninsula community of Nikiski is up and running again after the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation mailed letters to landowners last week.
