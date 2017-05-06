State cuts ripple through borough budget

Quilters work on quilts for charity at the Funny River Community Center on Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Funny River, Alaska. Panels for a large quilt to be raffled off at the Funny River Community Center's July event, pictured on Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Funny River, Alaska, came from quilters all over the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.