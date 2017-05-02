Soldotna residents share Harding Icefield tale with crowd in KDLL program
KDLL General Manager Jenny Neyman speaks to a crowd of people about the five days she spent stuck up on the Harding Ice Field last year with fellow Soldotna resident Chris Hanna during a presentation Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center in Kenai, Alaska. The evening was part of "Adventure Talks," a KDLL series that will include on-air interviews with Kenai Peninsula residents about their adventures, as well as public presentations the last Friday of the month at the visitor center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr 21
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|45
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC