Soldotna - all-stars' graduate

The thoughts of Soldotna High School's graduating class were filled with college, work, vacations, the Lower 48 and sleeping in at their commencement Monday, but the ceremony was marked with the reminder that they can always call themselves Soldotna High School Stars. From the processional, where students waved to their friends and family throughout the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex, to valedictorian Brian Dusek's speech, which was riddled with inside jokes, the graduating class wore their familiarity on their gowns' sleeves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.