Soldotna - all-stars' graduate

Soldotna - all-stars' graduate

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The thoughts of Soldotna High School's graduating class were filled with college, work, vacations, the Lower 48 and sleeping in at their commencement Monday, but the ceremony was marked with the reminder that they can always call themselves Soldotna High School Stars. From the processional, where students waved to their friends and family throughout the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex, to valedictorian Brian Dusek's speech, which was riddled with inside jokes, the graduating class wore their familiarity on their gowns' sleeves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Apr '17 The one 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 20
News Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07) Feb '17 Concerned 45
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,909 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC