Roadwork ahead for Old Sterling Highway

Roadwork ahead for Old Sterling Highway

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Motorists who frequent the Old Sterling Highway as an alternative to the main highway on the southern Kenai Peninsula will see some improvements down the road. The Old Sterling Highway in Anchor Point will undergo a pavement preservation project from its beginning near the Anchor River crossing to mile 8.7. It will include milling and paving, upgraded or repaired signage and lighting and improvements to the road subgrade, according to an online public notice posted by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Apr '17 The one 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 20
News Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07) Feb '17 Concerned 45
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC