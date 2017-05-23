Roadwork ahead for Old Sterling Highway
Motorists who frequent the Old Sterling Highway as an alternative to the main highway on the southern Kenai Peninsula will see some improvements down the road. The Old Sterling Highway in Anchor Point will undergo a pavement preservation project from its beginning near the Anchor River crossing to mile 8.7. It will include milling and paving, upgraded or repaired signage and lighting and improvements to the road subgrade, according to an online public notice posted by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr '17
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|45
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC