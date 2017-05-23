Roadwork ahead for Old Sterling Highway

Motorists who frequent the Old Sterling Highway as an alternative to the main highway on the southern Kenai Peninsula will see some improvements down the road. The Old Sterling Highway in Anchor Point will undergo a pavement preservation project from its beginning near the Anchor River crossing to mile 8.7. It will include milling and paving, upgraded or repaired signage and lighting and improvements to the road subgrade, according to an online public notice posted by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

