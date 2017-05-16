Raking the lake
Kenai National Wildlife Refuge intern Kyra Clark rakes masses of the invasive waterweed elodea from the Soldotna-area Sport Lake on Tuesday, May 16. Behind her, staff from the Refuge, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, and the Kenai Watershed Forum prepare to launch the two boats that will target elodea with the herbicides diquat and fluridone. Following Tuesday's herbicide discharge into Sport Lake, Refuge biologist John Morton said there's a three-day safety restriction on drinking the lake water, but none on swimming or fishing.
