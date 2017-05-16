Raking the lake

Raking the lake

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Kenai National Wildlife Refuge intern Kyra Clark rakes masses of the invasive waterweed elodea from the Soldotna-area Sport Lake on Tuesday, May 16. Behind her, staff from the Refuge, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, and the Kenai Watershed Forum prepare to launch the two boats that will target elodea with the herbicides diquat and fluridone. Following Tuesday's herbicide discharge into Sport Lake, Refuge biologist John Morton said there's a three-day safety restriction on drinking the lake water, but none on swimming or fishing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Apr 21 The one 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 20
News Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07) Feb '17 Concerned 45
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC