PRL Logistics seeks to buy Kenai-owned mansion

This August 5, 2016 photo shows the entrance of the four-story, 7556 square-foot house on Kenai's south beach which the Anchorage-based PRL Logistics has offered to purchase for $825,000 from its owners, the city of Kenai. Since acquiring the house in September 2015, Kenai's city government has been attempting to sell it to pay for improvements to the south beach access road.

