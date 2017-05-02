PRL Logistics seeks to buy Kenai-owned mansion
This August 5, 2016 photo shows the entrance of the four-story, 7556 square-foot house on Kenai's south beach which the Anchorage-based PRL Logistics has offered to purchase for $825,000 from its owners, the city of Kenai. Since acquiring the house in September 2015, Kenai's city government has been attempting to sell it to pay for improvements to the south beach access road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr 21
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|45
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC