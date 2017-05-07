Terry Yerly, left, and Brenden Jones, fourth-graders from Tustumena Elementary School, race against the clock during lightning round of the elementary school math meet at Mountain View Elementary on Thursday, May 4, 2017 in Kenai, Alaska. The meet brought together 120 fourth, fifth and sixth-graders from across the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.