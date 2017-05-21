Peninsula law enforcement, first resp...

Peninsula law enforcement, first responders get trained on violent calls

Arizona resident Nathan Lieber, a trauma amputee actor, looks at his own fake injuries casued by a simulated meth lab explosion while two local law enforement and emergency medical services personnel tend to him during a training drill Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the North Peninsula Recreation Center in Nikiski, Alaska. Lieber works for JTM Training Group, based out of Las Vegas, which travels to Alaska every year to conduct several multi-day training courses for members of law enforcement, corrections and medical first responders to practice working together in emergencies that turn violent.

